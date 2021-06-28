Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship

She had previously served the Asian University for Women from 2010.

Prof Meherun has received both her PhD and MA in Economics from the University of Washington in Seattle, USA.

She completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka. She had also served as an assistant professor at the Carleton College in Minnesota.

Prof Meherun has been involved with many national and international development agencies and think-tanks, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or IMF, International Organisation of Migration or IOM and Institute of Microfinance.

Her work has been published in several reputed journals while her research has also been presented at numerous conferences.

Her research focuses on the microeconomic analysis of household behaviour with an emphasis on investment in education and health, crisis coping mechanisms, nutrition, poverty, inequality, as well as labour force supply.