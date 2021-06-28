Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jun 2021 02:08 AM BdST Updated: 28 Jun 2021 02:08 AM BdST
Prof Meherun Ahmed has joined the Independent University, Bangladesh, or IUB, as the dean of its School of Business and Entrepreneurship.
She had previously served the Asian University for Women from 2010.
Prof Meherun has received both her PhD and MA in Economics from the University of Washington in Seattle, USA.
She completed her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Economics from the University of Dhaka. She had also served as an assistant professor at the Carleton College in Minnesota.
Prof Meherun has been involved with many national and international development agencies and think-tanks, including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund or IMF, International Organisation of Migration or IOM and Institute of Microfinance.
Her work has been published in several reputed journals while her research has also been presented at numerous conferences.
Her research focuses on the microeconomic analysis of household behaviour with an emphasis on investment in education and health, crisis coping mechanisms, nutrition, poverty, inequality, as well as labour force supply.
- Prof Meherun Ahmed joins as dean of IUB's School of Business and Entrepreneurship
- Cluster exams for public university admission postponed over coronavirus
- University students in Bangladesh fear another year will be lost without COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh asks public universities to hold final exams online as pandemic rages on
- Govt investigating outgoing Rajshahi University VC after clashes over recruitment sleaze
- Medical college admission test results published
Most Read
- At least 7 die in Moghbazar building collapse after explosion
- Bangladesh alters COVID lockdown plans: strict curbs to start on Jul 1
- Bangladesh suspends public transport from Monday as lockdown rules tighten in virus flare-up
- Bangladesh scraps 10 coal-based power plants over environmental worries
- COVID: Bangladesh posts 119 new deaths, a daily record
- Thousands crowd Shimulia ferry port after lockdown notice
- Bangladesh war crimes prosecutor Zead-al Malum is dead
- Bangladesh registering mobile phones with 3-month lifeline for illegal ones
- Hasina urges caution amid surging virus cases
- Shimulia ferry terminal teems with crowds as lockdown spurs exodus from Dhaka