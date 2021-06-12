Cluster exams for public university admission postponed over coronavirus

This is the first time the tests for admission to 20 universities, including some of science and technology, will be held in clusters.

Professor Imdadul Hoque, vice-chancellor of Jagannath University and co-convenor of a committee overseeing the exams in clusters, said the new schedule for the tests will be announced once the situation normalises.

Besides postponing the exams, the authorities have also extended the time to apply to Jun 25.

Those selected initially will need to submit Tk 600 for the admission tests.