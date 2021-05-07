Bangladesh asks public universities to hold final exams online as pandemic rages on
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 May 2021 03:10 AM BdST Updated: 07 May 2021 03:10 AM BdST
The University Grants Commission has ordered the public universities to hold the honours and master’s final exams online after more than a year of postponement amid a shutdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision was made at a virtual meeting between the UGC and the vice-chancellors of the public universities on Thursday.
The government in March announced that the universities would be allowed to reopen on May 24. The universities were told at the time that they would continue online classes until then, but cannot hold exams.
A second and devastating wave of coronavirus infections, however, put on hold the plan to resume in-person classes and exams.
“We fear that the situation may continue for two to three years. The students will need to get jobs. They will break down mentally. So, we must hold the exams now,” said Sazzad Hossain, a member of the UGC.
Practical exams will need to be held in-person, he said, adding the rules will be reviewed as the situation demands.
“We’ve given guidelines so that there can be maximum assessment.”
The UGC is also emphasising viva to evaluate the students.
A university can also hold in-person examinations adhering to the health rules to avoid session logjam if it deems necessary, according to Sazzad.
- RU VC being investigated
- MBBS admission test results out
- MBBS final prof exams under DU postponed
- Prof Niaz joins IUB as pro-VC
- IUB holds regional conference on Bay of Bengal
- Students protest after CU suspends exams
- DU abandons plan to reopen halls, hold exams
- Southeast University observes Mother Language Day
- Govt investigating outgoing Rajshahi University VC after clashes over recruitment sleaze
- Medical college admission test results published
- MBBS final prof exams under Dhaka University postponed as COVID cases soar
- Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan joins IUB as pro-vice chancellor
- IUB holds regional conference on Bay of Bengal as a connectivity hub
- Students protest after Chittagong University suspends ongoing exams
Most Read
- Bangavax, a homegrown vaccine, first buzzed with hope, then fizzled
- This new COVID vaccine could bring hope to the unvaccinated world
- Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’
- Dhaka roads hum with traffic in pandemic as buses are back
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Law minister says he will fast-track review of appeal to let Khaleda go abroad for treatment
- Bangladesh reports 41 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,822
- US reverses stance, backs giving poorer countries access to COVID-19 vaccine patents, tech
- Be kind to Khaleda and let her fly abroad for treatment, BNP’s Mirza Fakhrul urges govt
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time