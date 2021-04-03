Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan joins IUB as pro-vice chancellor

President Md Abdul Hamid, ex-officio chancellor of the universities, appointed Prof Khan as IB pro-VC for a four-year term effective from Apr 1, the institution said in a notice.

Prof Khan is a former chairman at the Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka.

He had also worked as a senior academic adviser at National Defence College; senior academic adviser at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development, and chairman of Bangladesh Tropical Forest Conservation (Arannayak) Foundation.

Prof Khan pursued higher education and research in the University of Oxford, University of Wales Swansea, and Asian Institute of Technology.

Besides serving as Bangladesh Country Representative of International Union for Conservation of Nature, some of his other former positions he held include senior programme coordinator, UNDP-Bangladesh, forest and natural resource management specialist at the Asian Development Bank, South Asian fellow, Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford and distinguished visiting researcher of the American University in Cairo.

He wrote more than 170 publications, including some 45 in Web of Science and Scopus-indexed journals on environment, natural resource management, and social and community development.

He regularly contributes to high-level government and civil society committees and boards, and acts as resource person and academic adviser to key national military and civil service training institutions.