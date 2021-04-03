Home > Campus

MBBS final prof exams under Dhaka University postponed as COVID cases soar

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Apr 2021 05:43 PM BdST Updated: 03 Apr 2021 05:43 PM BdST

The authorities have postponed indefinitely the final professional examinations of MBBS course at the medical colleges under Dhaka University due to a spike in coronavirus infection.

The university announced the decision on the final prof exams of MBBS November 2020 and January 2021 on Saturday, a day before the tests were scheduled to begin.

A new schedule for the exams will be published later, the university said in a notice.

The practical and viva exams for the first and second prof tests of MBBS May 2020 and November 2020 will be held as scheduled adhering to the health rules.

As part of efforts to disrupt a record-breaking new wave of coronavirus infection, the government has decided to enforce a seven-day nationwide lockdown from Monday.

