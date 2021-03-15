IUB holds regional conference on Bay of Bengal as a connectivity hub

The two-day regional conference began at IUB’s campus in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Sunday.

The Embassy of Japan, the High Commission of India, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation or BIMSTEC, the World Bank and Asian Development Bank supported the programme.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki, Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, BIMSTEC Dhaka Wing Secretary General Tenzin Lekphell, World Bank Country Director Mercy Tembon, ADB Country Director Manmohan Parkash, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of IUB Board of Trustees, and IUB Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanweer Hasan were also present.

IUB Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon thanked the guests at the programme moderated by Tariq Karim, director, CBoBS.