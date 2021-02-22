Southeast University observes International Mother Language Day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2021 10:27 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2021 10:27 PM BdST
Southeast University has observed the International Mother Language Day on its campus.
The university commemorated the contributions of the Language Movement heroes by organising a discussion meeting and cultural programme on Feb 21.
The vice chancellor, faculty members, students, clubs, alumni and officials placed floral wreaths at the university's Shaheed Minar in tribute to language martyrs.
Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, vice chancellor of Southeast University, presided over the programme while prof Dr Md Serajul Islam, dean of Southeast Business School and convener of the programme delivered the welcome speech.
Among others, Prof ANM Mesquat Uddin, adviser to the Board of Trustees, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (retd), registrar, deans, chairmen, directors, faculty members, officials and students were present in the programme.
