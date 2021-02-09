Supreme Court orders halt on collecting income tax from private universities
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2021 11:31 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 11:31 PM BdST
The Supreme Court has ordered the National Board of Revenue or NBR to stop collecting 15 percent income tax from the private universities until the Appellate Division rules on a related case.
An appeals bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order on Tuesday, allowing the NBR to challenge the High Court verdict that declared illegal collection of income tax from the private universities.
The Appellate Division also stayed the High Court order to refund the income tax collected from the private universities, said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, who represented the state in the hearing.
M Amir-Ul Islam, AF Hassan Ariff and Fida M Kamal stood for the private universities.
In a 2007 circular, the NBR said it had revised the income tax for private universities up to 15 percent.
It, however, said incomes of private medical, dental and engineering colleges as well as any private educational institutions will be tax-free, but filing tax returns will be mandatory.
In 2010, the NBR issued another circular where it said they had 'lowered' the income tax for private universities, medical and dental colleges, engineering colleges and institutions offering IT education to 15 percent.
After hearing 46 writ petitions filed by the private universities, the High Court in September 2016 declared the NBR circulars illegal, observing that the right to education is one of the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.
The government in 2015 also imposed a 7.5 percent value added tax (VAT) on tuition fees of private universities, medical and engineering colleges.
It, however, had to renege on its decision following several days of agitations by students, which brought Dhaka to its knees.
