Dhaka University suspends private medical college form submission over extra fees
Obaidur Masum, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2021 07:56 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2021 07:58 AM BdST
Dhaka University has postponed online form submission for professional exams of eight private medical colleges affiliated with it over allegations they were charging students up to nearly eight times the fee.
The authorities in a notice on Jan 25 asked the MBBS students to fill out the forms and submit the fees for the first professional examination of the session from May to November 2020, now to be held between Feb 22 and Mar 7 this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The exam fees were fixed at Tk 1,200 per subject while for the tabulation sheets, the fee is Tk 450. Irregular candidates are supposed to pay an additional amount of Tk 750 as retention fee.
When bdnews24.com contacted Bahalul Haque Chowdhury, controller of exams at the university, for his comments on the issue on Thursday evening, he said he would take steps.
“You write about it. I will suspend form submission,” he said.
Among them, Uttara Modern and US-Bangla were charging the students extra for the third professional exams and the others for the first professional exams.
The students submitted an application asking the college to cut the fees on Jan 27. They also met Principal Md Jafarullah to pursue their case.
Jafarullah asked the reporter to call him later when bdnews24.com called him for his comment on the allegation.
Kumudini college was charging Tk 1,200 for each subject and Tk 450 for tabulation sheets, but on top of a centre fee of Tk 3,530, application form charge of Tk 120 and another Tk 300 for dean's office fee. A regular student has to pay Tk 8,000 for three subjects.
Bangladesh Medical College authorities had set the deadline for fee submission on Feb 3. It charged the examinees Tk 4,500 for a single subject while the fee was Tk 5,500 for two subjects and Tk 6,500 for three subjects.
At Care, the students were paying Tk 7,000 for a subject where the amount is Tk 9,000 for two subjects and Tk 11,000 for three subjects.
US-Bangla was charging the students Tk 3,400 for a subject, Tk 7500 for two subjects and the amount is Tk 8,500 for three subjects in the third professional examinations.
A student claimed the fees were higher for first professional exams at the college.
Dhaka University asked the students to contact their colleges in case of emergency.
The number of public and private medical colleges affiliated to the university is 53.
