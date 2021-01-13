IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 08:16 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 08:16 AM BdST
The Division of Student Affairs at Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has distributed winter clothes among the underprivileged people in Kurigram.
It distributed blankets, shawls, hats, sweaters and petroleum jelly in collaboration with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at IUB from Dec 26 to 30, 2020 like every year.
As many as 700 families received the clothes at four union councils - Dol Doliya, Thetrai, Gunaigach and Chor Bojra - of Ulipur Upazila.
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, IUB board of trustees, Trustee Rashed Chowdhury, and Tarik Abul Ala Chowdhury, mayor of Ulipur municipality, donated money and blankets for the distribution, which was supported by Quashem Foundation, a humanitarian concern of Quashem Group.
Ashraful Amin, director of council affairs at IUB and Saiful Kabir, in-charge of DoSA, supervised the distribution.
- IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
- Nilufer chairman of IUB’s ESTCDT
- IUB awards its employees in recognition of their performance
- DU to hold final college exams
- UGC: No Bangabandhu Int'l University yet
- IUB student wins award for his start-up
- BracU remembers Fazle Abed
- IUB honours freedom fighter trustees
- IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram
- Nilufer Zafarullah elected chairman of IUB’s ESTCDT
- IUB awards its employees in recognition of their performance
- Dhaka University to hold final exams of seven affiliated colleges from January
- Bangabandhu International University does not exist, UGC warns
- IUB’s Efaz wins Bangladesh Phase of Global Student Entrepreneur Award for Let’s Furnish start-up
Most Read
- Bangladesh government institute BRICM develops nasal spray to kill coronavirus
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Trump dropped by biggest lender Deutsche Bank for future business
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- India delivers COVID-19 shots to prepare for 'world's biggest vaccination drive'
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Malaysia declares emergency to curb virus, shoring up government
- Senior Bangladesh citizens to get half of first 5m vaccine shots
- Three dead as bridge collapses in Rangamati
- Bangladesh logs 718 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day