IUB distributes winter clothes in Kurigram

It distributed blankets, shawls, hats, sweaters and petroleum jelly in collaboration with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award at IUB from Dec 26 to 30, 2020 like every year.

As many as 700 families received the clothes at four union councils - Dol Doliya, Thetrai, Gunaigach and Chor Bojra - of Ulipur Upazila.

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd, A Matin Chowdhury, chairman, IUB board of trustees, Trustee Rashed Chowdhury, and Tarik Abul Ala Chowdhury, mayor of Ulipur municipality, donated money and blankets for the distribution, which was supported by Quashem Foundation, a humanitarian concern of Quashem Group.

Ashraful Amin, director of council affairs at IUB and Saiful Kabir, in-charge of DoSA, supervised the distribution.