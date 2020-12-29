IUB awards its employees in recognition of their performance
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 08:53 AM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 08:53 AM BdST
Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has awarded its faculty and staff members in recognition of their contribution to the achievements of the institution over the last three decades.
They have accomplished “grand successes”, IUB said in a statement after organising the Employee Recognition & Awards Ceremony last Thursday on the campus in Dhaka.
It awarded 138 employees in different categories while 23 Units received the awards for their performance.
The criteria for the awards were the length of service, teaching excellence, number of citations (Google scholar), publication excellence, student service excellence, outstanding staff performance and exceptional services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awardees received crests, certificates and other incentives for their attainments.
A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, and Acting Vie-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon distributed the awards among the faculty and the staffers. They appreciated and acknowledged the exceptional contributions that the employees made to make IUB one of the leading universities of the country.
Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider thanked the employees at the event moderated by Romita Zaman, assistant director, Office of the Vice Chancellor.
All members from the faculty and administration were present at the event along with other invited guests.
