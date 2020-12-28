Dhaka University to hold final exams of seven affiliated colleges from January

The decision came at a meeting of the coordinators of the seven colleges at the university on Saturday night.

IK Selim Ullah Khondakar, principal of Kabi Nazrul Government College, said first they will hold from Jan 14 the exams that had been postponed midway. Later, the final exams that are yet to begin will be held.

The students have been asked to fill in the forms for the tests.

Earlier, the Dhaka University had decided to hold the postponed honours and master’s final exams from Dec 26 by adhering to physical distancing and other health rules.