Bangabandhu International University does not exist, UGC warns

The UGC on Wednesday confirmed that no such university has been registered and sought assistance of the Ministry of Education in halting the “illegal activities” of this “non-existent” institution.

The commission moved after noticing a job advertisement of the unauthorised university in newspapers. The advertisement sought a non-refundable bank draft of Tk 500 along with the application for each post.

Professor Biswajit Chanda, member in charge of the UGC’s private university section, told bdnews24.com the commission was not made aware of any educational institution named Bangabandhu International University. It has not received any project proposal with that name either.

The commission is going to publish a notice on the issue.

The newspaper notice named ABM Sharifuzzaman Shah as the founder and acting vice-chancellor of the university. It also mentioned that appointments of pro-VC and teachers were in order.

A statement from UGC said the university named Rabeya Alim, a member of parliament from the seats reserved for women, as the founding chairperson of its board of trustees.

The UGC also noticed the news of the unauthorised university laying its foundation.

The commission advised all, including students, teachers, parents and jobseekers, to be on their guard about such universities.