Dhaka University to hold honours, master’s final exams from Dec 26
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2020 02:43 AM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2020 02:43 AM BdST
Dhaka University has decided to hold honours and master’s final exams, which had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, from Dec 26 by adhering to physical distancing and other health rules.
The departments and institutes will announce the schedules later, the university said in a statement after finalising the decision at a virtual meeting of its Academic Council on Thursday.
There will be fewer gaps between the exams or even two exams could be held in a day. The exam time will be half the period given during normal times.
The university has been closed since mid-March along with all other institutions in the country due to the outbreak. It has been organising classes online but the exams could not be held.
The Public Service Commission published the circular for the 43rd BCS on Nov 30, with Jan 30, 2021 the deadline for application. It prompted the honours final-year students, whose exams had been postponed, to demand that the authorities hold the exams and give them the opportunity to sit the BCS tests.
