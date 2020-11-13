US Embassy resumes limited student visas for Bangladeshi applicants
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2020 10:58 AM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 10:58 AM BdST
The US Embassy will accept new appointments for the applicants for F, J and M visas from Sunday on a limited scale, it said in a notice.
The F category is for academic and language students, while the J category stands for exchange visitors and M for vocational students.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the embassy limited the number of appointments it can schedule each day and the processing time may take longer, up to six weeks, it said on Friday.
The applicants must submit their applications well ahead of their proposed travel date, the authorities suggest.
Applicants need to log in, update their profile online at www.ustraveldocs.com/bd and schedule their appointments online after paying associated visa fees.
