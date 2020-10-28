Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joins IUB as dean

Prof Islam served as the vice chancellor of Daffodil International University from 2015 to 2020.

He is a former professor of computer science and engineering department of the university.

Prof Islam has 39 years of teaching and research experiences with various reputed institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.

He had also worked as adjunct professor at the Open University Malaysia or OUM from 2011 to 2014.

Earlier, Prof Islam was the associate professor of computer science and engineering department at BRAC University.

He wrote several research papers, scientific and technical articles and 17 of his credible papers were published in international journals and conferences.

He was the consultant in many projects of Bangladesh government and reputed local and foreign private companies.