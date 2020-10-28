Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joins IUB as dean
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Oct 2020 08:38 AM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2020 08:38 AM BdST
Professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam has joined the Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB as the dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Science or SETS.
Prof Islam served as the vice chancellor of Daffodil International University from 2015 to 2020.
He is a former professor of computer science and engineering department of the university.
Prof Islam has 39 years of teaching and research experiences with various reputed institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom and Malaysia.
He had also worked as adjunct professor at the Open University Malaysia or OUM from 2011 to 2014.
Earlier, Prof Islam was the associate professor of computer science and engineering department at BRAC University.
He wrote several research papers, scientific and technical articles and 17 of his credible papers were published in international journals and conferences.
He was the consultant in many projects of Bangladesh government and reputed local and foreign private companies.
- Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joins IUB as dean
- IUB distributes Academic Awards
- Uncertainty at DU as it postpones exams
- US sues Yale for alleged bias
- UAP hold seminar on post-COVID career choices
- IUB, BIMRAD, ICCCAD sign MoU
- UAP holds ‘Extempore Speech Competition’
- University had a coronavirus plan, but students partied on
Most Read
- Assault on naval officer brings Haji Selim’s son Erfan's downfall
- Reneka from Bangladesh becomes top Telenor executive for a day
- Thousands rally in Bangladesh to protest Macron comments in cartoon row
- Police arrest Haji Selim’s protocol officer
- Erfan Selim to be suspended as councillor after being jailed
- Government suspends Erfan Selim as Dhaka city corporation councillor after jailing
- Bangladesh soon to decide on method of holding university admission tests
- RAB discovers Erfan's 'torture room' in Chawkbazar
- Haji Selim's son Erfan, bodyguard jailed for a year
- Barguna court jails 11 adolescents, acquits 3 in Refat murder case