University of Asia Pacific holds virtual seminar on post-pandemic career choices
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Sep 2020 09:56 PM BdST Updated: 28 Sep 2020 09:56 PM BdST
The University of Asia Pacific's has held an interactive virtual seminar on post-COVID-19 career choices.
The webinar titled “From Flight to Face: Post COVID Career Choices 2.0" with a tagline “Unlock your true Potential” was organised by the university's Directorate of Students’ Welfare or DSW in association with Entrepreneurship and Career Development Club or ECDC and WSDA New Zealand.
University of Asia Pacific’s acting Vice-Chancellor Air Commodore (retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury attended the event as the chief guest and delivered the welcome speech. WSDA New Zealand’s vice president Ahmed Bari, Hosne Kadri, CEO, Awazdotcom, Orbit 360 co-founder and CEO Azharul Alam Rabbi, and Zannatun Eshita, trainer and business development manager, WSDA NZ were present as resource persons of the programme.
Among others, Assistant Professor Sisili Rahman, DBA and adviser of ECDC, and Md Tarek Khan, AD, DWW were also present.
The event was organised for students and recent graduates of UAP so that they can understand the post-COVID-19 career choices and entrepreneurial activities while motivating them to acquire the skills needed for professional development.
More than 100 students joined the webinar from different departments of UAP with great enthusiasm and took part in the Q&A session.
