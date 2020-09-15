University of Asia Pacific holds ‘Extempore Speech Competition’

Air Commodore (Retd) Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury, DSW’s treasurer and director, graced the event as the chief guest.

A total of fifteen students from different departments of the university participated in the competition.

Afroza Aziz Suchana, Assistant Professor,department of English and adviser of the club randomly picked topics for the participants. Each contestant gave a three-minute speech. Tasneem Mahmood from English department secured first place while Law and Human Rights Department’s Mohammed Ashraful Bari and Business Administration student Shajedur Rahman finished second and third, respectively.

The contestants were judged on parameters such as grammatical accuracy, pronunciation, confidence and overall presentation. Law and Human Rights Department's Associate Professor Dr Chowdhury Ishrak Ahmed Siddiky, English Department's Assistant Professor Mohammed Farman Ullah Bhuiyan and lecturer Arpita Haque were present as the adjudicators.

At the end of the event, Ishfaq Ilahi Choudhury congratulated the winners and all the participants. Arjumand Ara, head of the university's English Department, and Md Tarek Khan, assistant director of DSW, also attended the competition, among others. The whole session was moderated by the adviser of the English Language Club Afroza Aziz Suchana.