Dhaka University performs U-turn on ‘cruel’ rag day statement

In a “corrected” statement on Thursday, the university apologised for “inadvertently misrepresenting” the Academic Council’s decision made at Wednesday’s meeting.

“The meeting decided to ban organisation of inhumane, cruel and unethical celebrations in the name of so-called rag days,” Wednesday’s statement had read.

But on Thursday, the university said the council “asked the authorities to be alert to thwart unwanted, inhumane, discourteous and undisciplined behaviour in the name of rag day celebrations on the campus, including in the residential halls”.

The council also formed a committee to make guidelines on rag day parades as part of celebrations on the completion of courses.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad is heading the committee. The proctor will work as the member secretary while deans of the arts, biology and business studies faculties are the members.

Wednesday’s statement had raised eyebrows. Former students said on Facebook they never heard of “cruelty” during rag day celebrations.

Many also wondered whether the authorities mistook rag days with ragging, which the former students said never happens at the university.