Dhaka University performs U-turn on ‘cruel’ rag day statement
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Sep 2020 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2020 09:02 PM BdST
In an embarrassing U-turn, Dhaka University has taken back its statement in which it called rag days “inhumane, cruel and unethical”.
In a “corrected” statement on Thursday, the university apologised for “inadvertently misrepresenting” the Academic Council’s decision made at Wednesday’s meeting.
“The meeting decided to ban organisation of inhumane, cruel and unethical celebrations in the name of so-called rag days,” Wednesday’s statement had read.
But on Thursday, the university said the council “asked the authorities to be alert to thwart unwanted, inhumane, discourteous and undisciplined behaviour in the name of rag day celebrations on the campus, including in the residential halls”.
The council also formed a committee to make guidelines on rag day parades as part of celebrations on the completion of courses.
Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad is heading the committee. The proctor will work as the member secretary while deans of the arts, biology and business studies faculties are the members.
Wednesday’s statement had raised eyebrows. Former students said on Facebook they never heard of “cruelty” during rag day celebrations.
Many also wondered whether the authorities mistook rag days with ragging, which the former students said never happens at the university.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Police arrest IT expert Nazmus Saaqeb over alleged international debit card fraud
- Digital marketplace Evaly halts online payments amid allegations of irregularities
- Saudi Arabia opens airspace to Israeli flights for first time
- Ghoraghat UNO Wahida injured in attack by intruder
- Bangladesh faces criticism for arrests of migrant workers
- No agreement between Messi, Barcelona: reports
- Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries
- EU’s incentives for jobless Bangladesh clothing factory workers ‘stuck’ in indecision
- Steroids can be lifesaving for COVID-19 patients, scientists report
- JKG Chairman Dr Sabrina remanded on 'dual voter' charges