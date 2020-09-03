Dhaka University bans ‘cruel’ rag days
Dhaka University has banned rag days, calling the celebrations on the completion of courses “cruel and unethical”.
The university announced the decision in a statement on Wednesday night after an Academic Council meeting held online and chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman.
“The meeting decided to ban organisation of inhumane, cruel and unethical celebrations in the name of so-called rag days,” the statement said.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman said they made the decision because “unwanted incidents” occur during the celebrations.
“But there will be no bar on organising farewell or reception in a civilised way,” he added.
The decision, however, came as a surprise to some former students, who said on Facebook that unlike other institutions, ragging of newcomers never happens at Dhaka University.
“A rag day involves only one batch, not seniors or juniors. The boys and girls sing and dance during the celebrations. I’ve never heard of cruelty,” wrote a former student who had studied journalism at the university.
The university said its Academic Council also decided to form ethical committees in all the faculties.
The council approved a proposal to hold all unfinished exams in a combined manner upon following coronavirus health rules. The faculties, departments and institutes will publish the results of the exams.
The Academic Council also emphasised taking research projects and publication of research-based papers on the occasions of the university’s centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
Pro-VCs Prof Muhammad Samad and Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, deans of faculties, chairpersons of the departments, directors of the institutes and more than 300 members of the council joined the meeting.
