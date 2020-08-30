Brac University holds webinar commemorating Bangabandhu

A distinguished panel of speakers attended the webinar on Aug 20 in solidarity to celebrate the life of Bangabandhu, and discuss his role in liberating the nation from oppression.

The participants paid homage to Bangabandhu and discussed how the Father of the Nation through his ideology and lifelong work continues to make significant impact on Bangladesh.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang chaired the webinar. Sheikh Kabir Hossain, chairman, Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh, attended the webinar as the chief guest and Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson of Brac University Board of Trustees, joined as the special guest.

Prof Zainab Faruqui Ali, chairperson, Department of Architecture, Brac University, moderated the webinar. Prof Fuad H Mallick, dean of the university’s School of Architecture and design, Prof Samia Huq, dean of the School of General Education, and Prof Syed M Hashemi of the School of General Education also attended the panel discussion.

“Throughout his life, Bangabandhu had a people-centred and inspiring personality. It is very necessary for everyone to follow his ideology to protect the hard-earned independence,” said Kabir Hossain. “It is time to take inspiration from his life to take this country forward.”

“Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dedicated himself in building a world class education system after the independence. His thought and ideology also influenced the founder of BRAC late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed KCMG,” said Tamara Hasan Abed.

“Bangabandhu through his ideology and work will continue to inspire the people of Bangladesh. To facilitate his spirit, Brac University will emerge as a world class university in the global map of which the country can be proud of,” said Prof Chang. Brac University will continue to pursue the excellence in the field of higher education to continue his legacy, he added.