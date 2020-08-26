IUB holds series of webinars to mark Mujib Year
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Aug 2020 08:42 AM BdST Updated: 26 Aug 2020 08:42 AM BdST
The Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has organised a series of webinars as part of activities to mark Mujib Barsha or Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The first webinar took place on Aug 17 on ‘Bangabandhu's Vision of a Secular Bangladesh’.
Education Minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest. The event was broadcast live on DBC News TV, and IUB’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
Kamal Chowdhury, former principal secretary to the prime minister, UGC Professor Fakrul Alam, IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury and Abdul Hai Sarker, ESTCDT chairman and the founding trustee of IUB, were among the discussants.
Dipu Moni emphasised imparting quality higher education to ensure overall development and a prosperous nation.
Bangabandhu’s ideology of secularism can lead achieving this goal remarkably, the education minister said.
Prof Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman of IUB’s Department of English moderated the event.
The second IUB webinar on ‘Bangabandhu’s Dream of Bangladesh and 2020’ was held on Aug 19.
They highlighted Bangabandhu's pioneering role in building a progressive, all-inclusive, democratic and sovereign Bangladesh. Prof Zakir Hossain Raju, head of IUB’s Department of Media and Communication, moderated the Event.
The webinar was broadcast live on Prothom Alo Digital alongside IUB’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
IUB organised the third webinar on Aug 22, with the title - ‘Bangabandhu and Bangladesh – His vision of an independent Bangladesh’s role in the region and the world’.
This event was also broadcasted live on DBC News TV and IUB’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen participated as the chief guest.
The minister illustrated Bangabandhu’s foreign policy in detail. He emphasised that Bangabandhu’s foreign policy is still essential in the world.
Abdul Hai Sarker, Prof Imtiaz A Hussain, acting dean, School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at IUB, also joined in the discussion on Bangabandhu’s versatile progressive thoughts and strategies to make Bangladesh a friendly and liberal country in the region as well as the whole world.
The event was moderated by ambassador Tariq A Karim, senior fellow, Bay of Bengal Institute Project, IUB.
IUB Acting Vice Chancellor and Treasurer Khandker Md Iftekhar Haider delivered speeched thanking the participants in all three events.
IUB said in a statement it would continue holding more activities to mark Mujib Barsha throughout the year.
