Home > Campus

IUB student Rumana wins Bangladesh Chess Arena’s online tournaments

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Aug 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 04:53 PM BdST

Rumana Ferdous Rom, a student of Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB, has won the ‘best female player awards’ in four online chess tournaments.

Bangladesh Chess Arena or BCA has organised the tournaments recently.

The tournaments were First Bullet Arena, 60th Blitz Arena, 2nd Blitz Arena, and 56th Blitz Arena.

Players from different universities and other organisations participated in the tournaments.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.