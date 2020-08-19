IUB student Rumana wins Bangladesh Chess Arena’s online tournaments
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Aug 2020 04:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Aug 2020 04:53 PM BdST
Rumana Ferdous Rom, a student of Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB, has won the ‘best female player awards’ in four online chess tournaments.
Bangladesh Chess Arena or BCA has organised the tournaments recently.
The tournaments were First Bullet Arena, 60th Blitz Arena, 2nd Blitz Arena, and 56th Blitz Arena.
Players from different universities and other organisations participated in the tournaments.
