Southeast University launches Mujib Corner
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Aug 2020 02:54 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2020 02:54 PM BdST
Southeast University has launched a Mujib Corner to mark Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, inaugurated the corner on its permanent campus in Dhaka’s Tejgaon on Saturday, the death anniversary of the Father of the Nation and Aug 15 National Mourning Day.
Vice-Chancellor Professor AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the programme.
Among others present on the occasion were the university’s trustees, adviser, registrar, deans, department heads and top officials.
Designed by Latifa Sultana, lecturer of the university’s Department of Architecture, the Mujib Corner at SEU has books, pictures, documents and videos created on the life, works and ideals of the independence hero.
