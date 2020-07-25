Home > Campus

Southeast University holds online seminar on FY21 budget

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jul 2020 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2020 11:26 PM BdST

Southeast University’s economics department has organised an online seminar on the national budget for fiscal 2021-21.

The seminar focused on middle-class people’s thoughts about the budget amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Planning Minister MA Mannan joined the seminar held on Jul 23 as the chief guest.

Professor Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser, Board of Trustees of SEU, chaired the seminar while Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam presented the keynote paper. Dr Toufic Ahmad Choudhury, former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management, and Prof Dr M A Hakim, dean of SEU’s School of Arts and Social Sciences also delivered speeches.

Madiha Khan, chairperson of economics department, delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, M Kamaluddin Chowdhury, representative member of SEU board of trustees, SEU Registrar retired Major General Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed, deans, department chairpersons, directors, faculty members, officials and students also joined the seminar.

