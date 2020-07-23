Funding for research drops at Dhaka University for second straight year

The university had allocated Tk 400.8 million, or 5.4 percent of the total budget, for research in 2019-20 fiscal year, but it was able to spend Tk 377.28 million.

The allocation for research had been 6.66 percent of the total budget the previous financial year.

In this fiscal year, the university has proposed Tk 400.91 million in allocation for research. The figure is 4.7 percent of the total proposed budget of around Tk 8.7 billion. The size of the proposed budget has increased by 7.3 percent.

The university has launched online classes amid the coronavirus crisis, which forced the educational institutions across Bangladesh to shut over four months ago.

However, it proposed no allocation to help the students buy internet data and necessary devices that they demanded.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Muhammad Samad proposed the budget on behalf of Prof Kamal Uddin, who retired as registrar earlier this month, at the university’s annual senate conference on Thursday.

“Dhaka University is an institution of pride for the Bengalis but there has not been much increase in its own earnings in past five years, which is hampering the progress to achieve the expected goals in academic and research activities,” Prof Samad said, lamenting a lack of government fund for research.

He recommended more inclusion of the alumni, government and private financial institutions, and national and international research and development agencies in the activities of the university.

Prof Kamal expressed frustration over the university’s quality of education and descent in rankings in the preface to the budget.

The university’s spending increased by 104 percent in the past five years, but its position on Asia University Rankings by Times Higher Education fell from 190-plus to 400-plus.

If the fall in quality of education continues, the university will be called “a failing public institution”, he warned.

“A disaster will be unavoidable if the government and those engaged in running the university do not take quick steps appreciating the reality,” Prof Kamal added.

The University Grants Commission will provide 86 percent of the total budget while most of the rest will come from fees paid the students and earnings of the university from its properties.