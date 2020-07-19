Southeast University organises freshers' reception online

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen delivered his speech as chief guest at the programme chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AFM Mafizul Islam on Jul 16.

Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, attended the online programme as guest of honour while Registrar Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed welcomed the newly enrolled students.

Adviser to the board of trustees, Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, also spoke at the programme. Among others, trustees, deans, department heads, faculty members, and officials joined the programme.

Rezaul announced 25 percent waiver on tuition fees and 50 percent waiver on admission fees for the Fall Semester 2020.

Besides these, up to 100 percent scholarships are available at SEU in 11 different categories.