Home > Campus

Southeast University organises freshers' reception online

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jul 2020 03:39 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2020 03:39 AM BdST

The Southeast University has organised the Summer Semester 2020 freshers' reception and orientation programme for the newly admitted students online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen delivered his speech as chief guest at the programme chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr AFM Mafizul Islam on Jul 16.

Md Rezaul Karim, chairman of the university’s board of trustees, attended the online programme as guest of honour while Registrar Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed welcomed the newly enrolled students.

Adviser to the board of trustees, Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, also spoke at the programme. Among others, trustees, deans, department heads, faculty members, and officials joined the programme.

Rezaul announced 25 percent waiver on tuition fees and 50 percent waiver on admission fees for the Fall Semester 2020.

Besides these, up to 100 percent scholarships are available at SEU in 11 different categories.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.