IUB holds online orientation programme for summer 2020 amid coronavirus crisis
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Jul 2020 10:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2020 10:13 PM BdST
The Independent University, Bangladesh has held its first-ever online orientation programme for the summer semester this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The programme was launched on Sunday, according to a media statement from the private university.
IUB in a statement said A Matin Chowdhury, the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, emphasised the fact that the university prepared and planned "to make every single step to deliver world-class online education to its students”.
He urged the students to adapt to this new normal and move forward with the world.
Matin Chowdhury also illustrated the industry scenario that has many positive aspects and opportunities to succeed even during this crisis. For this, creative thinking would be utterly crucial, the statement added.
Prof Milan Pagon, the acting vice-chancellor, was quoted as saying, “As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, causing classrooms to stay closed, so online education has become imperative, and that is why IUB has taken all necessary action to implement entire online academic activities in true sense."
He also highlighted features that IUB has crafted to face this pandemic and making the university a better and safer place to deliver quality higher education.
The overview of the summer 2020 semester was presented during the programme and the essential rules and regulations of IUB were laid out as well.
This online orientation programme was jointly organised by the Department of Media and Public Relations and Central Information Technology Services of IUB.
- IUB holds orientation online
- Teacher continues to preach against racism since 1968
- College is worth it, but campus isn’t
- 99 years of glory, DU grapples with worry
- BracU begins summer classes online
- IUB shortlisted for THE Asia Awards
- DU to launch health scheme for students
- DU teacher dies of COVID-19
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Shib Narayan Das, designer of Bangladesh’s first flag, says he is in distress
- 239 experts with 1 big claim: the coronavirus is airborne
- Bangladesh’s virus death toll tops 2,000, caseload crosses 162,000
- Power firms begin acting against staffers over inflated bills
- Bangladesh doctor continues seeing patients after testing positive for COVID-19
- Indian man wears $3,870 gold mask in pandemic
- Florida, Texas post daily COVID-19 records as 'positivity' rates climb
- The pandemic’s big mystery: how deadly is the coronavirus?
- Bangladesh firm says it has developed COVID-19 vaccine. Government is in the dark
- ISPAB threatens to suspend internet services over VAT