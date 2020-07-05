IUB holds online orientation programme for summer 2020 amid coronavirus crisis

The programme was launched on Sunday, according to a media statement from the private university.

IUB in a statement said A Matin Chowdhury, the chairman of the university’s Board of Trustees, emphasised the fact that the university prepared and planned "to make every single step to deliver world-class online education to its students”.

He urged the students to adapt to this new normal and move forward with the world.

Matin Chowdhury also illustrated the industry scenario that has many positive aspects and opportunities to succeed even during this crisis. For this, creative thinking would be utterly crucial, the statement added.

Prof Milan Pagon, the acting vice-chancellor, was quoted as saying, “As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, causing classrooms to stay closed, so online education has become imperative, and that is why IUB has taken all necessary action to implement entire online academic activities in true sense."

He also highlighted features that IUB has crafted to face this pandemic and making the university a better and safer place to deliver quality higher education.

The overview of the summer 2020 semester was presented during the programme and the essential rules and regulations of IUB were laid out as well.

This online orientation programme was jointly organised by the Department of Media and Public Relations and Central Information Technology Services of IUB.