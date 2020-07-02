Dhaka University grapples with growing worry over falling standards after 99 years of glory

In the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence in 2021, the university that came into being on Jul 1, 1921, will celebrate its centenary.

The former and current vice-chancellors and professors of the university, however, feel that the standards of education in Bangladesh's premier public university have declined over the years.

The university has given more than what the nation expected of it, National Prof Rafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com. Bangladesh’s independence is a big achievement of the university.

It played a central role in the Language Movement of 1952, the Education Movement of 1962, the Anti-Ayub Movement, the Mass Uprising of 1969 and the Liberation War of 1971. It also played a pivotal role against the military rules and dictatorships after independence, said Prof Rafiqul.

The Bangla department professor described the university as an “integral part of the nation’s history, not only a place to pursue science and knowledge”.

Prof Emeritus Serajul Islam Choudhury said very few universities in the world had to shoulder responsibilities like the University of Dhaka has.

It took responsibility for the development of the middle class in East Bengal while fighting against the rulers, state and society to survive, the former professor of English Department said.

The institution gained autonomy after liberation but support from the state eluded the university, he said.

“We are heading towards the 100th year and the university no longer needs to shoulder the responsibility of society. It can now focus on education and research and the state should provide the opportunity,” Prof Serajul said.

He expressed concerns over the institution’s failure to produce “learned scholars like in the past”. “Teachers are being appointed by showing loyalty to parties, depriving the worthy and the talented,” he said.

Former vice-chancellor Prof Emajuddin Ahamed decried the “diminishing historical stature” of the university.

He blamed the political situation of the country largely for the university’s condition.

It is the consequence of appointing partisan teachers and a lack of unity beyond political interests, he said.

AAMS Arefin Siddique, who was vice-chancellor for two stints until 2017, said, “The sacrifices of the university teachers and students, who gave their lives in battlefields, will be remembered forever in the history of Bangladesh. No other university in the world can claim such a feat.”

Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, who is serving as the vice-chancellor now, spoke about plans to improve the quality of education and overall academic environment.

“We are going ahead focusing on two things… one is the expansion of research areas which is of utmost importance. The other is ensuring inclusive quality education. We’ve taken different strategies to achieve this,” he said, calling for everyone’s help to make the plan a success.