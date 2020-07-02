Brac University begins summer semester classes online in pandemic
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2020 03:53 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2020 03:53 AM BdST
Brac University has begun classes for the Summer 2020 Semester online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It held around 621 online interviews of candidates seeking admission for the semester and chose to asses them individually on the basis of their previous records before starting the classes on Wednesday.
Admission tests could not be held in person due to the outbreak.
A total of 25 panels of interviewers conducted interviews in five days where the authorities enlisted overseas candidates as well.
Brac University has introduced a platform for online teaching and learning even with haphazard connectivity along with a financial aid package for students who are facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The total assistance commitment to student aid is $1.8 million or equivalent to 25 percent of total tuition and fees.
