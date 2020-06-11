IUB shortlisted for Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2020
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2020 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 02:22 AM BdST
Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education or THE Asia Awards 2020.
It is the only institution from Bangladesh shortlisted for the award in ‘Student Recruitment Campaign of the Year’ category among eight universities from Asia, the IUB said in a statement on Wednesday.
THE had launched Asia Awards in 2019 by recognising "outstanding leadership and institutional performance across a range of categories in Asian higher education in all its diversity".
The awards are given in top 10 categories.
More stories
- DU to launch health scheme for students
- DU teacher dies of COVID-19
- BracU launches student assistance fund
- Virus upends summer internships
- IUB distributes aid among slum dwellers
- Biggest US university system makes fall term virtual
- California cancels fall university classes
- BRAC University on THE Impact Rankings 2020
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh's virus death toll tops 1,000; record surge in daily cases
- Family plans to fly ailing Nasim to Singapore for treatment
- WHO backpedals on claim asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus is rare
- BGMEA says 299 out of 4m have COVID-19. Bangladesh workers doubt data
- Bangladesh to unveil health ‘mega plan’ in budget to weather pandemic
- Army to help Dhaka city authorities enforce Rajabazar lockdown
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- The WHO stumbles, and some scientists see a pattern