Home > Campus

IUB shortlisted for Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2020 

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jun 2020 02:22 AM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 02:22 AM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education or THE Asia Awards 2020.

It is the only institution from Bangladesh shortlisted for the award in ‘Student Recruitment Campaign of the Year’ category among eight universities from Asia, the IUB said in a statement on Wednesday.

THE had launched Asia Awards in 2019 by recognising "outstanding leadership and institutional performance across a range of categories in Asian higher education in all its diversity".

The awards are given in top 10 categories.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.