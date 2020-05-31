Plasma therapy fails to save Dhaka University teacher from COVID-19

A faculty of soil, water and environment department, Prof Shakil passed away at the Green Life Hospital in the capital around 8:15pm on Sunday.

Prof Shakil’s life could not be saved even after convalescent plasma therapy and ventilation at the intensive care unit, Proctor Golam Rabbani said.

“We are deeply saddened,” he added.

Prof Shakil lived at Shaheed Abul Khair Bhaban teachers’ quarters next to Amar Ekushey Hall.

In plasma therapy, blood plasma from the recovered patients is transfused into current patients with the hope the freshly-made antibodies it contains will help fight the virus. Bangladesh is trialling the therapy now.

But another patient in Chattogram has recently died after taking the therapy.