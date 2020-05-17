IUB distributes aid among Dhaka slum dwellers amid shutdown

It launched the aid programme in collaboration with Sajida Foundation in various parts in the capital on May 14 and 15.

A total of 2,500 families at slums in Uttara, Bhatara, Badda, Satarkul and other areas received the aid, according to a media release from the university.

Each of the families received 8 kg of rice, edible oil, potato, lentil, onion, chickpeas, sugar, vermicelli, salt, and molasses.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon was accompanied by the treasurer, registrar and other senior officials of the university. Director of Support at Sajida Foundation, Monirul Islam Khan, and its Divisional Manager Rabiul Karim, among others, also joined the aid distribution.

Sajida Foundation volunteers demonstrated health and hygiene protocols, especially washing hands and wearing masks, to avoid coronavirus infection.