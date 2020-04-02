BRAC University cancels final exams citing coronavirus shutdown

“There will be no more classes of Spring 2020 (online or otherwise). Faculty members are requested to complete grading based on coursework completed thus far,” it said in a notice on Mar 24.

“The above decision to conclude the semester was taken primarily to reduce students’ anxiety over coursework and grades in this stressful time. There will be no finals.

“Given the extraordinary circumstances of this term, faculty members are asked to be lenient and understanding of the situation when assigning grades,” it added.

Some teachers, however, alleged Vice-Chancellor Vincent Chang alone took the decision, which is a violation of the rules.

Requesting anonymity, those teachers said the decisions on academic affairs must be made at the Academic Council.

Many students do bad in class tests but recover during the final exams, but there will be no such option available to them now, one of them pointed out.

The teacher also said he was yet to complete giving 25 percent of the lessons of his course.

VC Chang could not be reached for comment, but Pro-VC Mohammad Tamim said they would review the decision as teachers and students were reacting to it.

The University Grants Commission has urged every university to switch to online learning, according to the notice.

But UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah said no instructions had been given to the private universities in the current circumstances.

“I don’t understand why the BRAC University is hastening things,” he remarked.