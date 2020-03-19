Photo exhibition on Bangabandhu under way at Stamford University
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 05:05 AM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 05:05 AM BdST
The Stamford University Bangladesh has held an exhibition of photos of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and freedom fighters marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
The exhibition was under way at the institution’s Siddheswari campus in Dhaka, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Ali Naqi inaugurated it.
Registrar Muhammad Abdul Matin spoke at the event.
Members of the Board of Trustees Farahnaaz Feroz and Rumana Haque Rita, Additional Registrar Farooque Kabir Uddin and Proctor ANM Arifur Rahman also spoke.
