Home > Campus

Dhaka University instructs students to leave dormitories amid coronavirus scare

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 03:36 PM BdST

Authorities of the Dhaka University have instructed students to leave halls by 6pm Friday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

President of Dhaka University Teachers Association Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal made the announcement at a media briefing on Thursday.

The decision has been taken in an emergency meeting of the syndicate, he said.

Members of the university’s provost standing committee will hold an emergency meeting in the evening to discuss the matter, he said.    

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Exhibition on Bangabandhu at Stamford University

UMSAILS-UAP Spring School 2020 held

Professor Saleemul Huq, the director of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, delivering the keynote speech at a seminar at the IUB.

IUB holds climate change seminar

Coronavirus: DU students go on hunger strike

IUB holds seminar on coronavirus awareness

Clusters of tests for university admission

DU to follow own admission rules

Anti-terrorism seminar held at IUB

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.