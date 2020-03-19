Dhaka University instructs students to leave dormitories amid coronavirus scare
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Mar 2020 02:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Mar 2020 03:36 PM BdST
Authorities of the Dhaka University have instructed students to leave halls by 6pm Friday, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
President of Dhaka University Teachers Association Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal made the announcement at a media briefing on Thursday.
The decision has been taken in an emergency meeting of the syndicate, he said.
Members of the university’s provost standing committee will hold an emergency meeting in the evening to discuss the matter, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Photo exhibition on Bangabandhu under way at Stamford University
- UMSAILS-UAP Spring School 2020 held to promote just, peaceful societies
- Students go on hunger strike demanding DU shutdown over coronavirus
- Call for research at IUB seminar on climate change
- IUB holds seminar, campaigns to raise awareness about coronavirus
- Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
- Dhaka University to follow current admission rules, not combined tests
- Anti-terrorism seminar held at IUB to create awareness
- UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities
- DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
- Coronavirus triggers panic buying in Dhaka as stocks drop to 7-year low, gold prices fall
- Emirates asks pilots to take unpaid leave, Qatar Airways lays off staff
- Bangladesh confirms three new cases of coronavirus
- Rattled world 'at war' with coronavirus as deaths surge in Italy, France
- Kill yourself if you fail to keep drains clean: minister to city workers
- Italy reports 475 new coronavirus deaths, lifting total death toll to 2,978
- Dhaka hospitals turning away patients with fever, cold needing coronavirus tests
- US suspending visa services worldwide due to coronavirus: State Department
- China hits a coronavirus milestone: no new local infections