Call for research at IUB seminar on climate change

Bangladesh is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate crisis.

Researchers worldwide are working to find out ways to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Universities need to give due importance on research on these topics where capacity-building would be the most crucial area, Professor Saleemul Huq said in the keynote at the seminar held at the institution’s Bashundhara campus in Dhaka on Monday.

The participants discussed the role of the International Centre for Climate Change and Development or ICCCD, at which Prof Saleemul is director.

He highlighted the background of the founding of ICCCD and its present and future goals.

The ICCCD is an environmental research institute established in 2009 through a joint collaboration between the IUB, Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies or BCAS and the UK-based International Institute for Environment and Development or IIED.

DFID-Bangladesh Head Judith Herbertson, UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee, and Nurul Quadir, a former secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change also discussed various aspects of climate change and made implementable suggestions for the upcoming UN climate change conference COP26.

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury and Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon assured ICCCD of all necessary support to conduct effective researches.

Herbertson discussed sociological perspectives of climate change, gender and adaptation initiatives that are taking place in Bangladesh. Most recognise environmental changes at the local levels, but understanding of climate change is still limited, she said.

Bangladesh should enhance its ability in combating the effects of climate change rather than depending on global support, Mukerjee said.

Universities can also build an “intellectual capital” so they can provide community-based help for climate change adaptation, he added.

Quadir put emphasis on the need for technology transfer, recognising locally innovated solutions and public awareness for combating the menace.

Prof Md Abdul Khaleque, the dean of the School of Environmental Science and Management at the IUB, moderated the seminar.

Faculties, researchers, representatives from various NGOs and IUB students discussed many issues related to climate change in a question-answer session.

Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration also attended the seminar.