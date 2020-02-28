IUB holds seminar, campaigns to raise awareness about coronavirus

The COVID-19 virus has spread worldwide and killed nearly 2,800 people, mostly in the heart of the outbreak in China.

No one in Bangladesh has contracted the new virus, but at least six expatriates staying in Singapore and the UAE have tested positive. The authorities have taken measures to prevent a possible outbreak considering that the virus is reaching new countries and regions.

The IUB School of Environmental Science and Management or SESM and the School of Life Sciences or SLS co-organised the seminar on the virus in Dhaka on Wednesday, the university said in a statement.

Dhaka North Mayor Atiqul Islam, who took oath on Thursday after his recent re-election, was chief guest.

He advised the university to introduce internships with the city corporation and assured cooperation to make the city free from coronavirus and mosquito-borne dengue.

Professor Shah M Faruque, the dean in-charge of SLS, presented the keynote. He stated that coronavirus has now become “the biggest threat” to humankind as its cure and vaccination have not been discovered yet.

Therefore, only the awareness and preventing the deadly disease can save lives, he pointed out.

He demonstrated the causes of coronavirus, its symptoms and prevention methodology.

Additional Director General of Health Services Sanya Tahmina, IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury, Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Milan Pagon, and SESM Dean Md Abdul Khaleque also spoke in the programme.

Nafisa Huq, the dean in-charge of the IUB School of Public Health, delivered

the vote of thanks.



Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration and students attended the programme.