Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan
Snubbed by the Dhaka University, BUET and three other top universities, the University Grants Commission or UGC has rowed back on its decision to hold uniform tests for admission.
The exams will be held in four clusters from next academic session, UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah announced after a meeting with the vice-chancellors of 34 public universities on Wednesday.
The clusters will be – agriculture, science and technology, engineering and general. Under the general cluster, there will be three streams - science, humanities and business studies.
The candidates will sit the tests after making online application, the UGC chairman said. The test centres will be near their areas.
