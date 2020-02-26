Home > Campus

Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 26 Feb 2020 06:50 PM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2020 07:17 PM BdST

Snubbed by the Dhaka University, BUET and three other top universities, the University Grants Commission or UGC has rowed back on its decision to hold uniform tests for admission.

The exams will be held in four clusters from next academic session, UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah announced after a meeting with the vice-chancellors of 34 public universities on Wednesday.

The clusters will be – agriculture, science and technology, engineering and general. Under the general cluster, there will be three streams - science, humanities and business studies.

The candidates will sit the tests after making online application, the UGC chairman said. The test centres will be near their areas.

More to Follow

 

Also Read

Dhaka University to follow current admission rules, not combined tests

BUET to follow its existing rules for admission tests

UGC drafts proposal on combined tests for admission to public universities

DU, BUET agree to admit students through combined tests, says UGC

Public universities introducing combined admission tests in 2020-21

UGC introduces combined entrance tests at public universities

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Clusters of tests for university admission

DU to follow own admission rules

Anti-terrorism seminar held at IUB

UGC drafts combined tests proposal

DU, BUET ‘agree to combined test’ plans

IUB signs MoU with Brock University

BRACU to run Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

Independent University, Bangladesh inaugurates a newly constructed sports complex. The event was followed by enthralling football and basketball matches.

IUB inaugurates sports complex

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.