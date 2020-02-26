Clusters of exams for university admission as UGC scraps uniform test plan

The exams will be held in four clusters from next academic session, UGC Chairman Kazi Shahidullah announced after a meeting with the vice-chancellors of 34 public universities on Wednesday.

The clusters will be – agriculture, science and technology, engineering and general. Under the general cluster, there will be three streams - science, humanities and business studies.

The candidates will sit the tests after making online application, the UGC chairman said. The test centres will be near their areas.



