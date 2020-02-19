Home > Campus

Anti-terrorism seminar held at IUB to create awareness

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2020 10:49 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2020 10:49 PM BdST

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has hosted a seminar on preventing terrorism and extremism through community engagement.

The Anti-Terrorism Unit of Bangladesh Police, the university’s School of Environmental Science and Management and Community Development for Peace jointly organised the seminar on the institution’s Bashundhara campus in Dhaka on Monday.

The objective of the event was to create awareness against terrorism and extremism by involving communities to build a social movement, the institution said in a media release.

Md Moniruzzaman, an additional deputy inspector general at the police unit, explained in the keynote paper that the youth are most vulnerable both in terms of getting involved with terrorism-related activities and being subjected to attacks.

He urged the students to remain alert and talk to their families and peer groups so any problem related to militancy can be faced strategically.

Mohammad Abul Kashem, an additional IG at the unit, emphasised issues that might misguide the young generation.

As no religion supports destructive activities, he requested the students to study more on these issues and involve communities to support a homogenous environment.  

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury, Acting Vice-Chancellor Milan Pagon, Acting High Commissioner of Australia Penny Morton, British Deputy High Commissioner Kanbar Hossein – Bor, DIG of Police Didar Ahamed, and Additional DIG Haider Ali Khan also spoke at the event.

They stated that terrorism and extremism is now a global problem and all countries across the world are working tirelessly to resolve it.

Only law enforcement agencies alone cannot stop militancy and terrorism, they agreed.

In the long run, there is a need for different stakeholders’ involvement, like educational institutions and society as a whole to prevent the menace.

Professor Md Abdul Khalek elaborated the IUB's role and activities in preventing terrorism and militancy.

Following the presentation, the floor was open for question-answer session where students raised various concerned issues.

Moniruzzaman also took questions from the students and assured them of support.

A mini workshop was held where 10 groups of faculties and students made their presentations.

Deans, senior members of the faculty and administration were also present.

