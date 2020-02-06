BRAC University to run Duke of Edinburgh’s Award

“I am particularly pleased that BRACU will make the award as an essential experience for the fresher and exiting students,” said British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson at the 7th Gold Award Ceremony under The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Bangladesh at his residence in Dhaka on Feb 2.

Rizwan Bin Farouq, chairman of BRACU’s Executive Committee, also expressed his pleasure about the university’s initiative to run the programme. The university’s involvement has also been treasured and mentioned several times throughout the event by the Trustee members.

The award offers a unique opportunity to the students to be part of a global network and gain a special sense of responsibility, the press release said.

Two BRACU students also explained how the award will help them to build confidence and expand their knowledge.