Home > Campus

Dhaka University names 63 students expelled for fraud, test cheating

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Feb 2020 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2020 02:19 AM BdST

The Dhaka University authorities have released a list of 63 students expelled for securing admission through illegal ways or cheating in tests by using digital means.

Examination Controller Md Bahalul Haque Chowdhury sent the list to the halls, faculties and departments on Tuesday after the decision to not identify them aroused suspicion that the authorities concealed the identities “to hide their link to the administration”.

Some students demanded that the administration name the expelled students when the university announced the Syndicate decision on rusticating them on Jan 28.

But Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said there were legal complications to disclose the identities of the punished students as a criminal case against them was under way.

A group of students led by Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, submitted a memorandum to the proctor on Monday in protest against the authorities’ decision on non-disclosure of the expelled students’ identities.

“It has aroused suspicion among students,” he said, threatening protests like locking the proctor’s office if their demand was not met.

[Names of the Expelled DU Students in Bangla]

 

 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Digital devices used by students to cheat in Dhaka University admission tests.

DU expels 63 for fraud

3 universities fined for extra students

DU English Department alumni reunite

ULAB holds workshop on 'Internet of Things'

Orientation programme held at IUB

2 DU students on hunger strike fall sick

DU students protest at Shahbagh over city polls

A Matin Chowdhury. IUB

IUB trustees reelect Matin Chowdhury as chairman

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.