Dhaka University names 63 students expelled for fraud, test cheating

Examination Controller Md Bahalul Haque Chowdhury sent the list to the halls, faculties and departments on Tuesday after the decision to not identify them aroused suspicion that the authorities concealed the identities “to hide their link to the administration”.

Some students demanded that the administration name the expelled students when the university announced the Syndicate decision on rusticating them on Jan 28.

But Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said there were legal complications to disclose the identities of the punished students as a criminal case against them was under way.

A group of students led by Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, a member of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union, submitted a memorandum to the proctor on Monday in protest against the authorities’ decision on non-disclosure of the expelled students’ identities.

“It has aroused suspicion among students,” he said, threatening protests like locking the proctor’s office if their demand was not met.

[Names of the Expelled DU Students in Bangla]