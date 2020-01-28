Home > Campus

Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2020 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 08:40 PM BdST

The Dhaka University has rusticated 63 students who secured admission through illegal ways or cheating in tests by using digital means.

Nine others facing similar allegations have been suspended.

The authorities have also expelled four others arrested with drugs and arms from Mohsin Hall.

The university syndicate took the decisions in a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday, the institution said in a statement.

Another 13 students were suspended for mugging and drugs abuse.

Two other students were suspended from taking part in academic activities for six months for assaulting journalists on the campus.

The suspended students were asked to explain within seven working days why they will not be expelled.

The authorities had asked the expelled students for similar explanations after the disciplinary committee recommended their expulsion. Their responses failed to satisfy the syndicate, according to the statement.

The syndicate also suspended 30 other students for different periods for cheating in exams.

A teacher has been relieved of administrative and academic duties for duplicating a doctoral thesis.

