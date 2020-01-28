Dhaka University expels 63 students for admission through fraud, test cheating
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2020 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2020 08:40 PM BdST
The Dhaka University has rusticated 63 students who secured admission through illegal ways or cheating in tests by using digital means.
Nine others facing similar allegations have been suspended.
The authorities have also expelled four others arrested with drugs and arms from Mohsin Hall.
The university syndicate took the decisions in a meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Tuesday, the institution said in a statement.
Another 13 students were suspended for mugging and drugs abuse.
Two other students were suspended from taking part in academic activities for six months for assaulting journalists on the campus.
The suspended students were asked to explain within seven working days why they will not be expelled.
The authorities had asked the expelled students for similar explanations after the disciplinary committee recommended their expulsion. Their responses failed to satisfy the syndicate, according to the statement.
The syndicate also suspended 30 other students for different periods for cheating in exams.
A teacher has been relieved of administrative and academic duties for duplicating a doctoral thesis.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Supreme Court fines three universities for admitting extra students
- Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, reignite friendships
- Workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ begins at ULAB
- Orientation programme for Spring 2020 Semester held at IUB
- Two DU students fall sick during hunger strike for Dhaka vote day change
- DU students protest at Shahbagh demanding deferral of Dhaka city election
- IUB trustees board reelects Matin Chowdhury as chairman
- Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student
- Student groups trade blame over crude bomb blasts at Dhaka University
- Leftist students, VP Nur’s council float platform to fight violence at Dhaka University
Most Read
- Chinese national hospitalised in Dhaka with cold, fever amid coronavirus scare
- RAB rescues 13 Rohingya women from traffickers in Dhaka’s Aftabnagar
- Coronavirus panic spreads as 2 of a family die from fever in Munshiganj
- Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
- Experts say Bangladesh risks coronavirus outbreak even as no case reported yet
- Radwan Mujib visits Dhaka North mayor candidate Atiqul
- Destiny Group MD Rafiqul Amin jailed for three years
- How to protect yourself from coronavirus
- China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
- Hasina puts Bangladesh on alert as coronavirus fears intensify