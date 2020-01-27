Home > Campus

Supreme Court fines three universities for admitting extra students

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Jan 2020 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2020 12:33 AM BdST

The Supreme Court has fined three universities Tk 1 million each for disobeying rules that limit the numbers of students.

It ordered Bangladesh Islamia University and Eastern University on Sunday to give the money to the Lever Transplant Unit of BARDEM Hospital.

Southeast University will have to deposit the same amount in the Kidney Foundation.

The students of the three universities’ law departments will be allowed to receive registration cards and fill in their forms once the institutions submit the receipts of the fines to the Bangladesh Bar Council, according to the order.

The six-judge appeals bench, headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, passed the order after hearing a petition filed by the Bar Council for the review of a previous order of the Appellate Division.

