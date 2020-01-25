Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, reignite friendships
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Jan 2020 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2020 12:46 AM BdST
Former students of Dhaka University’s English Department have celebrated their annual reunion with smiles, laughter, banter and warm embraces much like the student days of the alumni.
They gathered at the Teacher-Student Centre or TSC for the celebration, Bash 2019, organised by the English Department Alumni Society or EDAS on Friday.
Alumni who have lost touch with one another caught up and reignited old friendships but the get-together also was simply an excuse to hold a celebration for those who have managed to stay in touch over the years.
One of the most senior alumni, former finance minister AMA Muhith, distributed awards among 10 students for standout results.
Former EDAS general secretary and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, along with the members of the outgoing committee, handed prizes to the winners of a raffle draw.
A 21-strong new committee was announced with theatre activist Ramendu Majumder as president. Md Aminul Islam Khan, an additional secretary to housing and public works ministry, was elected general secretary.
“We are re-evaluating what we have done and what we could not,” said outgoing President Rasheda K Choudhury.
Outgoing General Secretary Hedayetullah Al Mamoon said efforts were on to make a database of the department’s alumni.
He welcomed the new committee.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, and Professor Nevin Farida, currently the chairperson of the department, among other alumni, delivered speech.
The former students who joined the celebrations included poet Nurul Huda, Jatiya Party leader Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed, former cabinet secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid, and former secretary Quazi Akhtar Hossain.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, reignite friendships
- Workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ begins at ULAB
- Orientation programme for Spring 2020 Semester held at IUB
- Two DU students fall sick during hunger strike for Dhaka vote day change
- DU students protest at Shahbagh demanding deferral of Dhaka city election
- IUB trustees board reelects Matin Chowdhury as chairman
- Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student
- Student groups trade blame over crude bomb blasts at Dhaka University
- Leftist students, VP Nur’s council float platform to fight violence at Dhaka University
- BCL activist starts case against DUCSU VP Nur and his associates
Most Read
- BSF ‘apologises’ for killing three Bangladeshis in border firing
- Justice Shamsuddin files complaint against Tabith over ‘Singapore firm’
- World Court ruling breathes new hope into Rohingya - end of persecution
- Bangladesh Biman plane hijacker Polash acted alone: police probe
- China must seek justice for Rohingya to emerge as a global leader: Yanghee Lee
- WHO says 'bit too early' to declare coronavirus a global emergency
- BNP mayor candidates pay respects at Annisul Huq’s grave
- Saudi Arabia denies case of coronavirus infection
- World Court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from acts of genocide
- Government cancels Daily Sangram enlistment for glorifying war criminal