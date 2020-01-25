Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, reignite friendships

They gathered at the Teacher-Student Centre or TSC for the celebration, Bash 2019, organised by the English Department Alumni Society or EDAS on Friday.

Alumni who have lost touch with one another caught up and reignited old friendships but the get-together also was simply an excuse to hold a celebration for those who have managed to stay in touch over the years.

One of the most senior alumni, former finance minister AMA Muhith, distributed awards among 10 students for standout results.

Former EDAS general secretary and bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, along with the members of the outgoing committee, handed prizes to the winners of a raffle draw.

A 21-strong new committee was announced with theatre activist Ramendu Majumder as president. Md Aminul Islam Khan, an additional secretary to housing and public works ministry, was elected general secretary.

“We are re-evaluating what we have done and what we could not,” said outgoing President Rasheda K Choudhury.

Outgoing General Secretary Hedayetullah Al Mamoon said efforts were on to make a database of the department’s alumni.

He welcomed the new committee.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, and Professor Nevin Farida, currently the chairperson of the department, among other alumni, delivered speech.

The former students who joined the celebrations included poet Nurul Huda, Jatiya Party leader Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu, Chief Information Commissioner Martuza Ahmed, former cabinet secretary Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Mazid, and former secretary Quazi Akhtar Hossain.