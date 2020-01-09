Home > Campus

IUB trustees board reelects Matin Chowdhury as chairman

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jan 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 02:35 PM BdST

A Matin Chowdhury has been reelected as chairman of Independent University, Bangladesh's Board of Trustees for the 2020–2021 academic year.

Matin, a freedom fighter and industrialist, has been actively involved in the leadership of various non-profit organisations, namely, Underprivileged Children’s Education Programme, Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttom Trust, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and Bangladesh Legal Aid & Services Trust.

Matin along with the 20 trustees of IUB's board will predominantly focus on higher education and research opportunities for scholars and its students.

IUB went global by creating affiliations and introducing exchange programmes with globally reputed universities and other educational institutions that is now being strengthened further.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Matin Chowdhury. IUB

IUB trustees reelect Matin Chowdhury as chairman

Protests over rape of DU student

Blame game over DU blasts

Leftist students, VP Nur’s council unite

Case against Nur, 28 others

VC seeks police help to recover DUCSU tape

Students demonstrate at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Monday, protesting attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

Protesters want DU proctor to quit

VP Nur injured in ‘BCL attacks’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.