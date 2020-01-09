IUB trustees board reelects Matin Chowdhury as chairman
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2020 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2020 02:35 PM BdST
A Matin Chowdhury has been reelected as chairman of Independent University, Bangladesh's Board of Trustees for the 2020–2021 academic year.
Matin, a freedom fighter and industrialist, has been actively involved in the leadership of various non-profit organisations, namely, Underprivileged Children’s Education Programme, Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust of Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttom Trust, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association and Bangladesh Legal Aid & Services Trust.
Matin along with the 20 trustees of IUB's board will predominantly focus on higher education and research opportunities for scholars and its students.
IUB went global by creating affiliations and introducing exchange programmes with globally reputed universities and other educational institutions that is now being strengthened further.
