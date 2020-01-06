Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student

A case has been filed against an unidentified man over the alleged rape in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday.

The victim’s father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka on Monday, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of the police station.

“An investigation opened into the incident. Efforts are underway to identify the criminals and the crime scene,” Haque told bdnews24.com.

The student boarded the university’s bus at 4pm to travel to her friend’s house to prepare for exams, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.

A man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, said Bachchu Mia adding the girl lost consciousness at one point.

After she regained consciousness at 10pm, she visited her friend’s house in an autorickshaw and told her about the incident. Later, her classmates arrived and took her to the university’s hall. Afterwards, she was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre at 1:15am.

The incident sparked protests across the campus. Students held marches to demand punishment to the rapist.