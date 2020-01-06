Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2020 01:58 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 01:58 PM BdST
Angry students have blocked the Shahbagh intersection to protest the rape of a Dhaka University student in the capital. Similar protests erupted on the Dhaka University campus.
A case has been filed against an unidentified man over the alleged rape in the capital’s Kurmitola area on Sunday.
The victim’s father filed the case with Cantonment Police Station in Dhaka on Monday, said Kazi Shahan Haque, chief of the police station.
The student boarded the university’s bus at 4pm to travel to her friend’s house to prepare for exams, said Dhaka Medical Police Outpost Inspector Bachchu Mia.
A man gagged her immediately after she got off the bus in Kurmitola at 7pm. He then took her to a nearby secluded place and raped her, said Bachchu Mia adding the girl lost consciousness at one point.
The incident sparked protests across the campus. Students held marches to demand punishment to the rapist.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Protests erupt over rape of Dhaka University student
- Student groups trade blame over crude bomb blasts at Dhaka University
- Leftist students, VP Nur’s council float platform to fight violence at Dhaka University
- BCL activist starts case against DUCSU VP Nur and his associates
- VC Akhtaruzzaman turns to police to retrieve DUCSU attacks tape
- Protesters want proctor to quit as probe opens into attacks on DUCSU VP Nur
- VP Nur, at least 15 followers injured in ‘BCL attacks’ at DUCSU Bhaban
- IUB organises international debate tournament
- Evening is not the only commercial course Dhaka University offers
- ULAB holds pre-launch event for Bangla translation of ‘The Thought of Nirad C Chaudhuri’
Most Read
- ‘It’s an atomic bomb’: Australia deploys military as fires spread
- Iran to finalise its next nuclear step on Sunday: IRNA
- Vegetation, water shrink as concrete covers 82pc of Dhaka
- Dhaka court issues arrest order for former chief justice Sinha over suspicious loans
- Iraq wants foreign troops out after air strike; US urges leaders to reconsider
- Bangladesh launches $10m fund to boost exports
- Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya
- High Court orders Robi to pay Tk 1.38bn to BTRC
- Gold prices surge to six-year high after US killing of Iranian commander
- At least 10,000 to be registered online for Mujib Year countdown event