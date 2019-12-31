Student groups trade blame over crude bomb blasts at Dhaka University

The series of events on the campus began with the discovery of one outside the Madhu’s Canteen on Dec 26 amid tensions after the Dec 22 attacks on DUCSU Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur by activists of the Muktijuddho Mancha and Bangladesh Chhatra League.

An explosion was also heard in the same area. Later, the bomb disposal unit of police detonated it in a controlled manner.

On Sunday, three crude bombs exploded near Madhu’s Canteen at 9am and another near the DUCSU Bhaban at 5:30pm.

On Monday, a staffer of Madhu's Canteen was injured when two crude bombs exploded.

Speaking to reporters later, BCL Acting President Al-Nahean Khan Joy blamed the ‘bickering’ between rival groups of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal for the bombings.

Besides the rival factions of JCD, “a quarter which has recently been conspiring to destabilise the university” should also be investigated, BCL’s DU unit General Secretary and DUCSU Assistant GS Saddam Hussain told bdnews24.com.

JCD DU unit Convenor Rakibul Islam denied the allegation. He also refused to put the blame on anyone without having credible information.

Hasan Al Mamun, the convenor of DUCSU VP Nur’s organisation Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights, however, pointed the finger at BCL.

“A group is carrying out the job of spreading panic among the students after attacking us,” he told bdnews24.com, without naming the group, but clearly referring to BCL.

Bangladesh Students’ Union President Mehdi Hasan Nobel accused the authorities of failing to ensure student safety.

“The administration is silent and we don’t see any measures. Now they [culprits] are leaving crude bombs, but they will do something horrific if they continue to remain silent,” he warned.

The council’s Convenor Mamun also alleged the administration was backing those behind the blasts.

Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told bdnews24.com he thought “some so-called organisations that were formed only to destabilise the university” were behind the blasts.

“We are investigating the incidents with the help of police. We will catch them,” he added.