BCL activist starts case against DUCSU VP Nur and his associates

DM Sabbir Hossain, a resident of Dhaka University’s Sergeant Zahurul Haque Hall, filed the case with Dhaka’s Shahbagh Police Station on Wednesday, said Senior Assistant Commissioner SM Shamim of the DMP’s Ramna Division.

The case names Nur and 28 others along with about 20 other unidentified suspects. They are accused of illegally entering the DUCSU building with outsiders and carrying out attacks on activists of the Chhatra League and Muktijuddho Mancha.

Sabbir, known to be a follower of BCL’s Acting President Al-Nahean Khan Joy, also alleged his mobile phone and wallet were stolen.

Besides Nur, those accused in the case include the council’s convenor Hasan Al Mamun, joint convenors Faruk Hasan, Mohammad Rashed Khan, and APM Suheil, and Tuhin Farabi. Farabi was so badly injured that the doctors had put him on life support for a day.

Sabbir said the accused people, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, carried out attacks in an attempt to murder.

He claimed he and scores of others, including Mancha President Aminul Islam Bulbul and General Secretary Al Mamun, were injured in the attacks.

On Dec 22, Nur and his associates of the Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights came under attacks in and outside the DUCSU Bhaban after heated arguments with BCL and Mancha leaders.

The DUCSU VP and at least 28 of his followers were hospitalised with injuries sustained in the attacks. Eight of the injured were still undergoing treatment in hospital on Thursday.

Police have remanded three leaders of the Mancha and named five others in a case on charges of carrying out the attacks with an intention to kill.

Nur also accused BCL’s Dhaka University unit President Sonjit Kumar Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain, who is also the assistant general secretary of DUCSU, of leading the attacks in another complaint.

The allegations brought by Nur also included theft of mobile phone and money. Police would investigate the complaint along with the case, Shahbagh police chief Abul Hossain had said. The Detective Branch is investigating the case now.

Saddam and DUCSU General Secretary Golam Rabbani claimed the BCL leaders went to rescue Nur from the agitated Mancha activists.