Protesters want proctor to quit as probe opens into attacks on DUCSU VP Nur

The university in a statement on Monday termed the attacks “unwarranted and unfortunate” as hundreds of protesters rallied on the campus demanding resignation of Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani for his “failure” to ensure students’ safety.



It formed a six-strong committee to find out how the attacks were carried out, motives and the attackers. Professor Abu Md Delwar Hossain, the dean of the Faculty of Arts, is heading the investigation.



The other members are Shamsunnahar Hall Provost Supriya Saha, Senate Member Asim Sarkar, Sir PJ Hartog International Hall Provost Md Mohiuddin, Syndicate Member Md Mizanur Rahman and Assistant Proctor Mohammad Mainul Karim.



The committee has been given six working days to investigate the attacks in and outside the office of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU Bhaban.





On Sunday, a group of students under the banner of Muktijuddho Mancha beat up Nur and other members of his organisation Bangladesh Council to Protect General Students’ Rights in his office.Bangladesh Chhatra League activists were also among the attackers who beat up Nur’s followers outside the building following heated arguments.Out of the 28 injured in the attacks, Nur and 13 others were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Five of them, including the DUCSU VP, were still undergoing treatment at the hospital. One of them, private university student and joint convenor of Nur’s council, Tuhin Farabi, was so badly injured that he had to be put on life support.

Over 500 students gathered on the campus on Monday afternoon and took out a procession under the banner of Anti-Violence Students’ Unity in protest against the attacks.



The protesters also rallied at the Raju Memorial Sculpture square and staged a sit-in outside the proctor’s office. They shouted slogans condemning the proctor and BCL, the ruling Awami League’s student wing.



DUCSU Social Services Secretary Akhtar Hossain, who was elected as a candidate of Nur’s council, told the rally the proctor had “no legitimacy” to retain the post for his “failure to protect the students from violence”.





“He must resign immediately,” the DUCSU leader said. “Chhatra League violence cannot continue at the Dhaka University,” he added.He alleged DU BCL President Sonjit Chandra Das and General Secretary Saddam Hussain, who is also the assistant general secretary of DUCSU, led the attackers.He demanded the authorities release security camera footage to let all know who carried out the attacks.The university administration would “prove once again that they were ruling party stooges” if it did not take steps against the attackers, he added.Students’ Federation President Jahid Sujon, addressing the rally, alleged that the attackers pushed two people down from the DUCSU Bhaban’s rooftop “with an intention to kill”.He demanded the resignation of the entire administration agreeing with Akhtar on the DUCSU leader’s views about the authorities.Akhtar announced they would resume demonstrations on Tuesday.Pragatisheel Chhatra Jote, an alliance of leftist student organisations, also took out a procession on the campus in protest against the attacks.